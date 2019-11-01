North-east railway station in line for award

A historic north-east railway station which was rebuilt after a devastating fire four years ago has been nominated for a heritage award.

The Old Railway Station at Ballater, which dates from 1866, was historically used by the royals, when travelling by train to nearby Balmoral Castle until it closed in 1966.

It was razed to the ground in a fire in May 2015 and following a £4.2 million rebuild it reopened last summer.

Now the development has been nominated for the National Rail Heritage Awards.

Judges said the reconstruction of the building was “most praiseworthy” and singled out the council’s determination to see the works completed to a high standard.

Gregory Beecroft said: “Although there was an insurance payout, it was not adequate to cover all the work, so the resolve to restore the building when there are severe constraints on council expenditure was particularly commendable.”

The awards ceremony takes place in London on December 4.