North-east railway restoration to move ahead after fundraising target met

A north-east group has reached its fundraising target to carry out repairs at a popular attraction.

Alford Valley Community Railway needed to raise £5,000 to secure a grant for the same amount to add a new canopy to the structure, refurbish the inside of the building as well as repair windows and doors and repaint it.

The group have received £5,000 from the Marr Area Partnership, but could only access the cash if they raised the same amount.

Now they have met the target with £5,205 the final total from their online crowdfunding page.

The Alford Valley Railway was closed in April 2018 after concerns were raised over its narrow-gauge track.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

Lewis Buchan, 27, from the Alford Valley Community Railway, said: “We are very happy to of been able to make our target to be able to match fund the grant we were awarded.

“We are really overwhelmed at the support we have gotten with our fundraising, at the moment we will be able to get a most of the canopy roof renewed but are still looking for more funding to complete other repairs to the station building.

“At the moment we are aiming to get the railway reopened as soon as possible, although we won’t be able to run trains for a short while until we are about to get the track refurbishment started.

“Our long term plans for the railway is that we can make it an attraction for everyone to be able to enjoy and take pride in.”