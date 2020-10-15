North-east railway preservation charity launches fundraising appeal

An appeal has been launched to help keep a north-east railway society afloat – due to its fundraising festive event not going ahead.

The Royal Deeside Preservation Society is appealing for donations to help it reinstate its services next year.

The volunteer-led charity has had to cancel its popular Santa train runs, which has attracted around 10,000 people while it operates in December in previous years.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been decided to focus efforts on ensuring services are Covid-19 compliant for when the trains can begin again in 2021.

The charity has so far been continuing on its reserves, however, hopes to gather enough money to see it through into the new year, as it now has a funding shortfall with the lack of income brought in.

Chairman of the Royal Deeside Preservation Society, James West, said: “We thought we were doing alright until about a month-and-a-half ago.

“Our Santa Specials attracted 10,000 people in December, and that really sets us up for our annual bills for the year and our insurance.

“We don’t want to deplete our reserves, and if we’re to continue we’d have to borrow money.

“We can’t even take pre-orders for services, because although we’d have the money sitting already, we’re not allowed to use it.

“We want to make sure we can come back with a bang next year.”

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

The group hopes to raise between £15,000 and £20,000 in donations, which would cover essential costs associated with running the trains, including insurance, which is in excess of £10,000 on its own.

James added: “We want to make sure when we come back we’re fully Covid-compliant, we can open our extension, and we can run the trains. That’s why we’ve cancelled our Santa runs, we don’t want to spend all the money and then we can’t run them.

“It is quite heartbreaking we can’t run our Santa services, but we need to make sure we have enough funds in place so our services can resume and we can open the new platform, and we hope we’ll be in a better position to do that.

“We’ve been doing pretty well, we have the money until November.

“We’re trying to raise £15-£20k. If we raise £15k I’ll be happy, but if we can raise the “20k I’ll be really happy.”

The charity was hoping to open its new Riverside Halt platform this year, however, this has not yet been able to happen.

Services resuming next year would operate through the Birkenbaud crossing to the Riverside Halt platform.

Anyone who would like to donate towards the fundraising campaign can donate via the link on the charity’s website https://www.deeside-railway.co.uk

Alternatively, members of the public can contact saveourservices@deeside-railway.co.uk to organise a donation.