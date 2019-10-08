North-east railway museum gearing up for final open weekend of season

A north-east railway museum is preparing to host its final open weekend of the season.

It is full steam ahead for the event at Maud Railway Museum on Saturday and Sunday.

The attraction is based at the old station at Maud Junction, and members of the public can visit between 10.30am and 4pm on both days.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter is accepted. Parking is available next to the museum.

This year the museum has been showcasing a carriage used to transport prisoners to Peterhead, a display of photographs telling the story of the Fraserburgh to St Combs Light Railway and a locomotive water tower.

For more information about the final open day of 2019 contact info@friendsofmaud.org.uk