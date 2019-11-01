North-east rail passengers will see ‘significant improvements’ next month, claim transport bosses

Rail passengers can expect “significant improvements” across the north-east from December, transport chiefs have claimed.

A report to regional transport partnership Nestrans claims that after two summers of disruption between Aberdeen and Inverurie, the benefits of the track dualling are “likely to be realised” in changes to the rail timetable from December 15.

As a result of the new timetable, “significant improvements” will be seen across the north-east, it states.

The report adds: “The main highlight will be more frequent service between Inverurie, Dyce and Aberdeen, with up to three trains per hour in each direction.

“The impact will be an increase from 49 services per day to 78 services per day at Dyce (an increase of 59%), and an increase from 45 services per day to 76 services per day at Inverurie (an increase of 69%).”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, there will be 28 through services per day between Montrose and Inverurie, with 14 in each direction on broadly an hour frequency, compared to five per day on the current timetable.

The Nestrans board will consider the matter as part of a report on the region’s rail action plan when they meet on Wednesday.