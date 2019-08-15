North-east rail passengers face fares price rise

Aberdeen commuters are expected to be hit by an almost 3% increase in rail fares next year.

ScotRail’s regulated peak fares will face a 2.8% increase which will apply to season tickets and anytime singles and returns.

The rise is determined by the July 2019 Retail Price Index (RPI), which stands at 2.8%.

It is used to set the rate of increases on ScotRail services, with regulated ScotRail peak fares capped at the level of the RPI.

Regulated off-peak fares are capped at 1% below RPI and will rise by 1.8%.

ScotRail commercial director Lesley Kane said the Scottish Government decides how much passengers pay for fares.

She said: “85% of our revenue comes from fares set by the Scottish Government, which decides how much our customers pay.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We have capped increases where we have influence, making fares 20% cheaper on average than in the rest of Great Britain.

“While any fare increase is unwelcome, calls for measures such as fares cuts or a fares freeze underestimate the impact of these on the public purse.

“Two-thirds of the cost of running the railway is already met through subsidy, with the remainder through rail passenger revenues.”