Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

North-east rail commuters face disruption as engineers fail to complete line improvements on time

By Michelle Henderson
03/08/2021, 7:18 am
Post Thumbnail

Commuters in the north-east have been experiencing disruption on Scotland’s rail network due to delays in the completion of engineering works.

Scotrail services running between Aberdeen and Edinburgh have been subject to delay, cancellation or revision this morning after engineers failed to finish overnight improvements works between Ladybank and Markinch.

Trains calling at Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh have all been impacted by the delay.

Replacement buses were provided to passengers connecting them with the Aberdeen service.

Services are now beginning to return to normal following the reopening of the line.

However, passengers are being warned to expect further delays until 9am this morning.

In a statement on their website, rail bosses said: “We had overnight engineering works that has not been finished on time earlier between Ladybank and Markinch this morning.

“Staff have worked hard to get the line reopened for 06:15.

“The following service alterations will apply until further notice:

“Services between Edinburgh , Perth/ Dundee and Aberdeen and between Edinburgh and Markinch can now run as scheduled, however there will be some alterations & delays because of crew & units being out of place.”