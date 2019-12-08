North-east RAF veteran celebrates 100th birthday with air-forced themed event

An RAF veteran who served in the Second World War was given an air force-themed event to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Paul Bohan, of Kemnay, was taken to Morayvia Aviation Museum and RAF Lossiemouth to mark the milestone with his friends and fellow veterans.

The event was organised by the charity Scottish War Blinded and Paul’s outreach worker Ingrid Penny.

The charity supports those who served in the armed forces and now suffer from sight loss.

Paul, who joined the RAF as a boy entrant, initially trained as a wireless operator and then as a wireless and electrical mechanic. During the war he served in a mobile unit, providing support to the army.

Birthday celebrations kicked off with a party at Scottish War Blinded’s monthly lunch club in Inverurie, which Paul, who has the sight condition age-related macular degeneration, attends regularly.

Scottish War Blinded staff and volunteers then accompanied Paul and some of his fellow veterans with sight loss to a VIP tour of the Morayvia in Kinloss, and included exclusive access to the Nimrod and Vulcan aircraft, which are usually closed for the winter season.

The event finished with birthday cake and personalised gifts.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Following this, the veterans headed to RAF Lossiemouth, where staff presented a showcase of Second World War artefacts and a buffet lunch.

Paul said: “The hospitality from everyone was outstanding, I was treated like a VIP all day. “Everyone went out of their way to make this a memorable day for me. “At 100, I am still learning things.

“Things have certainly changed since I joined the RAF 82 years ago!”

Scottish War Blinded veteran Patrick Wire said: “The RAF did us proud, I was always impressed by the RAF when I served with them and now all these years later I was equally impressed.

“Everyone did their best to make us feel welcome at Morayvia and Lossiemouth and it was very inclusive.”

National service veteran Harvey Grainger said: “This was a most nostalgic visit which brought back many memories.

“I was very impressed by the knowledge of the volunteers at Morayvia.

“My father was a press officer war correspondent and flew with the Wellington bombers from Lossiemouth, so to go back to where he served was quite an experience.”

Rebecca Barr, director of Scottish War Blinded, said: “A huge thank you to all at Morayvia and RAF Lossiemouth who worked closely with Paul’s Scottish War Blinded outreach worker Ingrid Penny to make this outing possible.

“Thank you for making it such a special day for all.

“Scottish War Blinded were honoured to help in arranging this day out for Paul and some of his Scottish War Blinded friends to celebrate his landmark birthday.”