North-east RAF Typhoons fly to Lithuania on air policing mission

RAF Typhoons based in the north-east have left for Lithuania to take part in an air policing mission.

The aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth will begin the UK’s latest NATO mission which will last over the summer.

The 6 Squadron are deploying to Siauliai Air Base in Lithuania where they will carry out the Baltic Air Policing mission for the summer, along with the Spanish Air Force, who will be deploying F-18 fighters.

It is a core UK defence task that the RAF is able to do in addition to supporting the NHS and other government departments during the current pandemic.

Wing Commander Matt D’Aubyn, the commanding officer of 6 Squadron said: “This deployment is the latest RAF contribution to NATO Air Policing. As one of four front-line Squadrons at RAF Lossiemouth, we routinely conduct UK-based Quick Reaction Alert – on standby 24/7 to defend the Nation’s skies.

“The NATO Air Policing mission in the Baltics is very similar to UK QRA, and my pilots and supporting personnel are experienced operators when it comes to completing this sort of task. Despite the difficult circumstances caused by COVID-19 we are well prepared and ready to deliver this mission.”

The 6 Squadron detachment will be boosted by other personnel from across the RAF to form 135 Expeditionary Air Wing, which consists of around 150 personnel who will be well equipped and trained to deliver this NATO Air Policing role.

“The RAF has been a regular guest of our Baltic hosts; this is the sixth time the United Kingdom has deployed on this Air Policing mission,” Wing Commander Stu Gwinnutt, Commanding Officer of 135 Expeditionary Air Wing, said.

He added: “The RAF was the third NATO member to conduct, what was then, a new Allied Baltic Air Policing mission from Šiauliai, in 2004, and we look forward to conducting this important NATO mission.

“During the operation we will be demonstrating NATO’s collective resolve and assurance for our eastern allies, as well as showing that the United Kingdom remains leading NATO member that is committed to NATO operations.”