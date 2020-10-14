North-east RAF submarine hunting fleet boosted with arrival of third member

The third member of a new generation of military submarine hunters has landed in the north-east.

The first two of RAF Lossiemouth’s P-8A Poseidons have been operating from the region since early this year.

Today Pride of Moray and City of Elgin were joined by Terence Bulloch, which has been named after one of the most decorated Second World War pilots.

The aircraft landed in Lossiemouth at about 5pm after departing from Seattle yesterday, where it was built by manufacturer Boeing.

Eventually nine planes, valued at a combined £3billion, will operate from the base while tasked with securing the seas from hidden dangers beneath the waves.

Anne Keeling, managing director of Boeing Defence UK, said: “We are hugely excited to welcome the third P-8A to the UK, and see the aircraft finally based at its permanent home, RAF Lossiemouth.

“We have already seen the P-8A play an active role patrolling the waters around the UK since April.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the RAF to support its growing maritime capability, and deepening our ties with the Moray community and Scotland.”

Two further Poseidon aircraft have already been painted at Boeing’s base near Seattle with mission systems being installed amid further testing before they are delivered to the RAF.

All nine are due to be in the UK by the end of next year.