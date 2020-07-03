North-east RAF jets intercept Russian planes

Fighter jets from the north-east were called out earlier today after Russian planes were spotted near Scottish airspace.

The two Typhoon fighters took to the skies after a quick reaction alert earlier today, after the long-range Russian aircraft were picked up off the north coast.

They were accompanied by a VIP Voyager from RAF Brize Norton to conduct air to air refuelling.

The Russian planes turned away before reaching UK airspace.

Armed forces minister James Heappey MP said: “Once again our RAF personnel have demonstrated their exceptional abilities to protect our skies, responding to provocation without hesitation.

“The dangerous flying of Russian aircraft towards our air space is a clear reminder of the threats that we face as a nation on a daily basis.”

Air Vice Marshal Ian Duguid, Air Officer Commanding 11 Group said: “The interception by RAF Typhoons of Russian military aircraft in the UK FIR demonstrates our continuing resolve to police, protect and defend our airspace 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

He added: “Today’s operational debut of the VIP Voyager demonstrates the aircraft’s ability to continue as an operational asset alongside its VIP role”.