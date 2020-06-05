North-east RAF crews called out to intercept Russian aircraft for second time in a week

North-east RAF crews were called out to intercept Russian aircraft for the second time this week.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth were launched yesterday afternoon to intercept three Russian planes operating over the Baltic Sea.

A squadron from the north-east base are currently deployed to Lithuania to help NATO in policing the skies.

Their call-out was their second launch in 48 hours and they intercepted a Russian surveillance and reconnaissance plane as well as two fighter jets.

A Typhoon pilot from 6 Squadron who was on the scramble said: “This mission was more complex, as there were more aircraft to manage of different types and flying at different speeds.

“We are always ready to react in support of the NATO mission.”

The Minister for Armed Forces, James Heappey MP said: “The UK’s commitment to NATO is as strong as ever. Our Typhoon Force is playing a key part in support of the alliance’s air policing operations and our friends in Lithuania.”

The RAF Lossiemouth crews are part of a detachment from bases across the UK to defend the airspace of NATO allies. Jets from the Spanish Air Force are also currently operating in the region.

Air Vice Marshal Ian Duguid, The Air Officer Commanding 11 Group added: “Today saw the second RAF intercept of Russian aircraft over the Baltic.

“This remains routine activity, however it must be stressed that the RAF as part of NATO are conducting these activities to ensure that all flights are conducted within internationally accepted aviation rules.

“When this does not happen NATO will intercept and investigate.

“I congratulate all of our deployed personnel in Lithuania for the professional way that they are conducting the mission in conjunction with our Lithuanian and Spanish Allies, they bring great credit to the service.”