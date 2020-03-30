North-east RAF base remains on alert for intruders

North-east fighter pilots remain ready to stop intruders approaching the UK during the coronavirus outbreak – stressing that national security remains paramount.

Many of the personnel at RAF Lossiemouth have been classed as key workers by the government to enable them to continue their work without interruption.

However, the military says remote working is being introduced wherever possible to reduce the risk of infection on the base.

Four Typhoon squadrons currently operate out of Lossiemouth, with the first two of the new P-8 Poseidon fleet flying from Kinloss Barracks while refurbishment and upgrade works are carried out ahead of a move to their permanent home later this year.

RAF Lossiemouth has said routine flying of Typhoons and Poseidons will continue during the current lockdown as pilots and crews need to maintain their skills for any future missions.

Additional precautions in line with government guidance have been put in place, with personnel following social-distancing rules while complying with thorough hand-washing recommendations.

Advice has also been given to regular personnel and civil servants.