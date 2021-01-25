North-east RAF base installs device to prevent bird strikes

A north-east air base has installed a new device which is designed to warn of the threat of bird strikes.

Figures from the Civil Aviation Authority show there are hundreds of incidents every year of birds being sucked into jet engines – something which can have catastrophic consequences.

Due to an increase in the amount of air traffic at RAF Lossiemouth, a solution was needed to counter the danger.

A Robin 3D Max radar was selected and has now been successfully installed at the base.

It can track bird activity up to 10 kilometres away and up to an altitude of 700 metres.

Squadron Leader Doug Timms said: “RAF Lossiemouth has a unique bird strike risk due to being a coastal airfield surrounded by farmland containing a large number of pig farms.

“There are high numbers of corvids and seagulls in the vicinity of the RAF base and every winter around 10,000 geese arrive in Findhorn Bay.”

Flight Sergeant Peter Cowan added: “We were assigned this project by Air Officer Commanding 1 Group because it needed to be developed incredibly quickly. Siting the radar required exceptional collaboration with the Airfield manager, the Safety Centre Executive Officer and the rest of the team at Lossie.

“It required some creative thinking and could not have been achieved in the time available through traditional INFRA (procurement) programmes.”