North-east RAF air crews called out to intercept Russian bombers

RAF aircraft based in the north-east were called into action today to monitor two Russian bombers close to UK airspace.

Quick reaction Typhoon planes were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth to keep track of two Tu-142 BEAR-F Maritime Patrol Aircraft as they operated in the UK’s area of interest.

The Russian bombers approached from the north-east and flew in international airspace over the Norwegian and North Seas although at no point did they enter UK sovereign airspace.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mike Wigston said: “These Russian bombers are relics of the Cold War, do not comply with international air traffic regulations and are a hazard to civilian and military aircraft.

“Despite the global pandemic, the Royal Air Force and our allies continue to ensure Russian military flights pose no threat to NATO and UK airspace.”

One of the pilots involved in the interception said: “Today’s scramble demonstrated the close working relationships we have with our NATO colleagues.

“After scrambling to intercept the two Russian aircraft, we were in close contact with Battlespace Managers from the RAF and Norway, who directed us towards the aircraft and relayed orders throughout, ensuring we could confirm where they were and what they were doing at all times.”

Additional air to air refuelling support was provided by an RAF Voyager aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, alongside communication and radar support from the National Air and Space Operations Centre (High Wycombe) and Air Surveillance and Control System (RAF Boulmer).