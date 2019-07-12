North-east pupils visited by world’s tallest basketball player

The tallest basketball player in the world visited a north-east school to inspire pupils.

Paul Sturgess, who was recorded as the tallest person to play professional basketball by the Guinness World Records in November 2011, and the tallest man in Britain in 2017, attended Kellands Primary School in Inverurie for Inclusion Week.

The 7ft 7.26in former sporting professional chatted about his career, which saw him leave the UK aged 14 on a basketball scholarship to Florida and eventually playing for the Harlem Globetrotters.

Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman, said: “It is fantastic that young people from our schools have the opportunity to be encouraged by someone who has such an impressive career.

“I hope Paul’s visit encourages Kellands to realise their ambitions.”