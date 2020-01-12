North-east pupils treated to Scottish Parliament tour after winning calendar competition

The local winners of a calendar competition have been given a tour of the Scottish Parliament after being presented with their prizes.

The winning pictures supplied by pupils were used in social enterprise Scarf’s 2020 calendar, funded by Scottish Water, and will be distributed across Scotland.

Among the winners were Aston Howarth, a primary three pupil from Fisherford Primary School and Sandy Davidson, a primary seven pupil from Kininmonth Primary.

They won for their artistic submissions demonstrating how to be energy efficient and tackle fuel poverty.

The event was attended by winners from schools across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee and Moray Council local authority areas and their parents.

MSP Gillian Martin said: “The artistic talent in our schools is there for all to see. Congratulations especially to Aston and Sandy for their creative and thought-provoking art. They’ve clearly put a lot of work into their submissions.”