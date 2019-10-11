North-east pupils’ top marks for exams

North-east schools are continuing to top exam league tables, a new report has revealed.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee recognised the efforts of school and social work staff across the region.

They were presented with an attainment report containing analyses of attainment data based on qualifications taken by young people in S4, 5 and 6 during the 2018-19 school session.

Gillian Owen, head of the committee, said: “I’d really like to recognise and congratulate young people, their parents and carers, teachers and support staff, as well as the wider children’s services team across Aberdeenshire, on the level of success and achievement outlined in this report.

“We are continuing to demonstrate that schools in the local area are giving their best for young people in Aberdeenshire.”

