North-east pupils to take part in oil and gas challenge

Secondary school pupils will put their maths, physics and engineering skills into practice this week as part of TechFest’s annual STEM festival.

The programme sees youngsters take on challenging oil and gas industry scenarios which they will then present at the end of the session.

Pupils from Turriff Academy, St Margaret’s School for Girls, Robert Gordon’s College, Mackie Academy, Alford Academy and Hazlehead Academy will attend the event at Aberdeen University tomorrow.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, said: “Stem in the Installation offers pupils the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals to find out about the jobs and career paths available in the sector.

“It’s a brilliant chance for the students to develop their personal skills as the challenges throughout the day require problem solving, teamwork and communication.”