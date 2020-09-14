North-east pupils to feature in online festival event

Hundreds of north-east youngsters have taken part in an online concert which will be aired next month.

The final event of Haddo Arts Festival, A Song For Haddo, will be broadcast virtually on October 8.

Hundreds of local school children have taken part in the specially commissioned work, which has been inspired by the history and heritage of Haddo House.

Packs were made up and sent to schools for young people to learn, with all pieces recorded at home and edited together.

The virtual concert will showcase Fables and Foibles, a set of seven songs and instrumental interludes inspired by the John Bucknell Russell paintings at the entrance to Haddo House, and created by Music Co-OPERAtive Scotland (McOpera) and composers Moira Morrison and Peter Kemp.

Pupils from New Deer, Pitmedden and Rayne North primary schools will be included, as well as Moira Morrison’s choir Dunbar Voices.

The three instrumental interludes will feature students from some of the academies in Aberdeenshire.

The event will take place on October 8 at 7.30pm, in a virtual YouTube premiere.