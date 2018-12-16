North-east pupils take part in maths challenge

School pupils from across the north-east have put their maths skills to the test.

As part of the Maths in the Pipeline initiative, produced by Techfest, S3 and S4 students took part in three interactive events, with the final taking place this week.

Each event was designed to be a task for the youngsters, testing their processing, forecasting and risk management skills.

Managing director at TechFest Sarah Chew said: “The benefit of Maths in the Pipeline is it allows the pupils to understand that what they learn in the classroom is actually applied to industry.

“These challenges show the advantage to understanding a complex subject and how it can further your career in a variety of roles.”

The programme took in pupils from 13 different schools across the region, and was sponsored by energy companies BP, Chevron, Emerson and SPE Aberdeen.