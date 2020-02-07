North-east pupils take part in final of school’s Build Your Future construction challenge

Dozens of pupils travelled to Aberdeen Football Club for the final of the Build Your Future school’s construction challenge.

It was launched by Grampian Construction Training (GCT) in August.

The challenge was designed to highlight the full range of exciting, inspiring and rewarding career choices within the construction industry to pupils, parents and teachers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

During October and November, more than 200 S2 pupils took part in a series of heats held at colleges, universities and construction companies and the 10 top scoring teams were invited to take part in the final day of construction-based challenges.

Teams from Meldrum Academy, Lochside Academy, Harlaw Academy, Mintlaw Academy, Ellon Academy, Turriff Academy, Kemnay Academy and Westhill Academy took part in tasks at Pittodrie Stadium last week.