North-east pupils take part in construction competition

North-east pupils are being given the chance to shine in a construction competition.

The Build Your Future challenge will bring the engineering and building services sectors together with the main aims of addressing the skills shortage and showcasing the full range of career opportunities to students, parents and teachers.

Every secondary school in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has been invited to submit a team of ten pupils, with heats taking place at colleges, universities and construction companies.

The challenge ends with a final one-day event in January 2020, where the 10 top-scoring teams are invited to take part in a series of demanding challenges, with an overall winner being announced at the end.

Kirkwood Homes hosted the first challenge last Friday, where Meldrum Academy were crowned the winners of the competition.