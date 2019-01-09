North-east pupils suffer minor injuries after school bus leaves road

Pupils from a north-east school suffered minor injuries when their school bus left the road.

The Turriff Academy pupils were travelling to school when the incident took place yesterday morning.

Police were called to the incident at 8.40am on the B9170 Turriff to Cuminestown road, at the Dalgety Woods turn-off.

No one was taken to hospital following the incident.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “An RTC was reported around 8:40am, after a bus had gone off the road.

“Some minor injuries were sustained and it did not appear that anyone was taken to hospital.”