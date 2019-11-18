North-east pupils set to get delayed flu vaccines from next month

North-east primary school pupils who had their flu vaccinations postponed will be able to get them from next month.

NHS Grampian confirmed the majority of the delayed Fluenz Tetra nasal spray vaccines will be available to order into the region shortly.

As a result, pupils who had their November vaccinations postponed will be offered appointments from December.

Around 27,000 pupils across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray at 163 schools were said to be affected by the national shortage.

The Scottish Government had ordered health bosses to priortise children aged two to five years and those school-age children with underlying health conditions.

A statement from the health board said: “Nurses will be in contact with affected schools to confirm flu delivery arrangements – dates have not yet been confirmed.

“More information will be supplied to schools once they are.

“We want to thank parents for their patience and understanding throughout this postponed period.

“Anyone with additional queries should contact our health protection team on 01224 558460.”