North-east pupils record new song to encourage people to walk to school

Pupils at a north-east school have recorded a song urging youngsters across the country to walk to school.

Children at Gordonstoun Primary near Elgin sang “Walk for the world this wintertime” alongside charity Living Streets Scotland, which campaigns for everyday walking.

It runs WOW, a year-round walk to school challenge.

The song aims to encourage families to enjoy the benefits of being active.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chris Thompson, the charity’s schools co-ordinator, said: “The song was a chance to have a bit of fun with pupils who have been working really hard to move more this term.

“WOW schools all see increases in walking rates, helping to reduce congestion, road danger and air pollution – all whilst children benefit from being more active.

“We hope the song encourages others to take to their feet – whatever the weather – this winter.”