North-east pupils receive exam results after Covid-19 lockdown

North-east school pupils have been praised for their “excellent” exam results during the “extraordinary circumstances” of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With traditional exams cancelled as a result of the coronavirus crisis teachers made an estimate the grade youngsters would have achieved under normal circumstances.

This was based on how well they demonstrated the required skill, knowledge and understanding for their course.

Attainment in National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers among Aberdeen school pupils is at a five year high, with clear evidence of some young people being presented earlier for some national awards.

The city has seen a significant improvement in pupils attaining grades A-C at National 3, National 5, Highers and Advanced Highers.

In Aberdeenshire, pass rates for National 5, Higher and Advanced all went up from 2019 with the percentage of youngsters gaining qualifications at 79%, 77.6% and 82.6% respectively.

Education chiefs in the city and the Shire have praised the efforts of both teachers and pupils who have been trying to work during the ongoing pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener John Wheeler said: “I am really pleased with the results particularly in light of the extraordinary circumstances in which they were achieved.

“The sheer scale of the Covid-19 pandemic has been such that it could easily have had a negative impact on learning and attainment.”

Meanwhile, councillor Martin Greig is Liberal Democrat education spokesperson. He said: “These are excellent results that show that the hard work of learning has continued despite the pandemic.

“The students deserve sincere congratulations for their hard won achievements. Online learning has clearly been a productive, and rewarding experience.

“The young people have been able to adapt their study habits very effectively to home studying. Our local teaching staff have found creative ways to ensure that course materials and options are available electronically.

“This has been such a successful experience that it makes sense to expand and develop online provision of education.”

As well as traditional exam results more than 300 pupils in Aberdeenshire completed a foundation apprenticeship with placements at different organisations.

It is aimed at senior pupils and combines learning in class with a related work placement in which they hone their professional skills too.

The qualification is equivalent to a Higher, with many universities, colleges and workplaces counting it as an A pass at Higher or even two Highers towards entry requirements.

Millie Lynch, 18, from Portlethen Academy has secured an apprenticeship with a nursery after completing a year-long placement at a primary school as part of the scheme.

She studied higher modern studies, advanced higher health and food, national five maths and as well as successfully completing her foundation apprenticeship in children and young people.

Millie said he results were “better” than she had expected and is keen to eventually move into teaching.

She said: “I’m moving on to an apprenticeship but I actually did better than what I thought.

“So I got a B in modern studies but I had been predicted an A, I got a B in maths and B in health and food.

“I passed my apprenticeship too. I got to go into a class in a primary school and work with them.

“I loved it because I am in sixth year and it gave me a lot of freedom. I was away for two days a week in the afternoon.

“I felt more grownup and you were busy as well. I loved it for the placement because it confirmed what I wanted to do.

“I want to be a primary school further down the line.”

Samika Ali, has applied to study medicine at St Andrews University and needs three Bs to secure her place at the prestigious Fife institution.

She studied biology and chemistry at advanced higher and higher English at Portlethen Academy.

Tamika had yet to open her exam results and chose to share them with her family. She also completed a foundation apprenticeship with a placement at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She said: “I’ve applied for medicine and have a conditional offer from St Andrews University. It is three Bs that I need.

“I had an NHS placement at ARI. I knew I wanted to do medicine because I was really interested in that but I had not been to that environment before.

“I got to go there and shadow nurses and I was doing stuff like dressing wounds. Having that hands on experience made more even interested in what goes on.”

And pupils at city centre school have also been awarded an impressive set of exam results.

According to Robert Gordon Gordon’s College 95% of all National 5 and higher results were grade A to C with 90% at advanced higher.

The independent school also found 85.4% of pupils in fourth year achieved eight National 5s, and 78% of fifth year pupils gained five highers.

S5 pupil Eilidh Seedhouse said: “School has enabled me to do my best in everything I do. During lockdown, my teachers were so enthusiastic which helped my peers and I. I have definitely gained independence with regards to my learning which will be helpful when I go to university. I am looking forward to applying for psychology courses over the next few months.”

And dance captain and debater Darcey McDonald praised the school ahead her move to Oxford to study Law.

She said: The last few months have not been what we were expecting – it was tough not to be able to draw my time at RGC to a close in the traditional manner. However receiving results today has been great closure to my S6. Robert Gordon’s College has pushed me to be the best version of myself and has really helped me to develop my mindset and confidence.”

Robin Macpherson, Head of Robert Gordon’s College, praised the youngsters who achieved the results.

He said their pupils should be especially proud given that they have had to deal with the coronavirus crisis and its impact on their education.

Mr Macpherson: “We’re delighted to congratulate our senior pupils on their SQA results. They should feel very proud of what they’ve achieved when you consider everything that’s happened this year.

“We’re feeling extremely proud of our pupils. Exam years are always stressful, but this year pupils have had to face obstacles more than any year group ever have before.

He added: “It is remarkable to see the success of our S4 pupils who have had the opportunity to study eight National 5 subjects which is an important part of the educational choice at Robert Gordon’s College.

“S5 is always an important year for pupils who are making career choices and it is reassuring to see that the Highers have continued to perform well. We pay special tribute to the Class of 2020 for their fantastic results and wish all pupils leaving the College happiness and success for their future.”

Rebecca Westwater from Portlethen Academy became the winner of the council’s foundation apprentice of the year after undertaking the health and social care course and is about to begin a degree in paediatric nursing at Robert Gordon University.

She said: “I have been incredibly inspired by the staff and children I have worked with through the Foundation Apprenticeship and have gained a vast amount of knowledge about the industry I am about to pursue. Having a long term placement in a healthcare setting was a crucial part of my personal and professional development.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education, Vincent Docherty said he sympathises with teachers and the Scottish Qualification Authority following the conclusion of the 2019/20 school year.

He said he expects a lot of appeals to come from pupils who may feel the final mark does not reflect the effort they put in.

Mr Docherty said: “Overall the performance has reflected our trajectory over the last five years so it is an improving picture which is really good to see.

“Historically Aberdeenshire has about 4% of awards that are appealable and this year because of the way the qualifications have had to be administered that figure is now 21%.

“Which is a concern to me because we could have 21% of youngsters appealing the grades they got.

There is a possibility those appeals may not be taken up because some of those youngsters may feel that the last input they had to their own qualification was at the end of March.

“There are those who performed poorly in prelims but had begun to put in the work and it is difficult to see how that is reflected in the award.

“I don’t envy the task the SQA have as it is a difficult thing to be able to do fairly.

Among those receiving their results in Aberdeen were Aidan Hague and Stephanie Williams from the Albyn School.

Aidan, who will be deputy head boy when the new term starts, achieved 5 A’s across Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and English. He is still awaiting his result for AS History. He said: “I was very pleased to receive a good set of results in what were, obviously, the most unusual circumstances and glad to see so many others doing well also.

“I am sure I speak on everyone’s behalf in saying that we are all looking forward to returning in a few weeks for what will be our final year at school. We are so thankful for the teachers who have managed to deliver a high standard of education with the utmost professionalism throughout this strange time.

“Their invaluable contribution and these results will surely set us in good stead for several years to come.”

While Stephanie, who received 5 A’s in Maths, Biology, Chemistry, French and English, said: “I’m delighted with my results and glad that hard work over the past year has paid off. Schools shutting and the cancelling of exams will be something to remember for a long time and I’m looking forward to going back to school and ‘normality’ later in August.”

Meanwhile, in Moray the results show increases in Maths and English passes for the area’s schools.

The was an increase of A-C passes at S4 for National 5 (N5) Qualifications and an increase at Higher for S5 pupils.

There was an increase in passes at N5 Maths by 5%; Higher English of 7% and Higher Maths of 2%.

Chairwoman of Moray Council’s Children and Young People’s Services Committee, Cllr Sonya Warren said: “Across all our schools we have some exceptional achievements at all levels with more young people than ever before attaining seven grade As at National 5 level in S4 and also three and four grade As at Advanced Higher level in S6.

“We also have a promising number of learners who are achieving Highers in S4 and Advanced Highers in S5, which is to be commended.

“This is a perfect illustration of the effort put in by teachers to increase and improve numeracy and literacy attainment. We must also commend them for their diligence in helping pupils to achieve these grades, particularly during the challenge lockdown circumstances.”

Head of Education, Vivienne Cross, said: “2020 has been a year like no other, however during the period of lockdown our efforts have been to provide robust estimates for our young people in order that they achieve the results they deserve.

“I pass on my congratulations to all those who have achieved well and to all school staff who continue to do the best for Moray’s young people. I’d also remind any young person who has concerns should contact their school in the first instance.”