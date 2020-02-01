North-east pupils reach finals of cyber competition

Pupils from a north-east school have reached the finals of a cyber security competition.

Emma Murray, Marcy Bryce, Shaneka Hapuarachchi and Joy Olanrewaju from St Margaret’s School for Girls will battle it out against nine other teams in the regional semi-finals of the CyberFirst Girls’ Competition.

More than 520 schools entered and there will be 18 regional semi-finals taking place next month.

Those taking part in the qualifying round were required to complete a series of coding challenges and puzzles, based on networks and security over the course of 10 days.

The highest-scoring teams from the qualifier round have been invited to the regional semi-finals on February 8.

The competition was organised by the National Cyber Security Centre and is part of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).