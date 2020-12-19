North-east pupils raise £500 with Christmas shop

A group of entrepreneurial school pupils have managed to make more than £500 with their very own Christmas shop.

The primary one class at Laurencekirk Primary School decided to set up their own business as part of a project.

The 23 youngsters and their teacher Mhairi Cairns opted to sell Christmas crafts and hand sanitiser they managed to buy from Aberdeen-based Palm Safe.

Over the last few weeks they have been busy planning, preparing and selling their products from their classroom pop up shop, which is called Santa’s Workshop Shop.

© Supplied by Mhairi Cairns

Mhairi said: “We decided to set up a little business Enterprise Project to make and sell Christmas craft and hand sanitiser.

“We contacted a local company called Palm Safe who kindly sold hand sanitiser products to us at wholesale cost so we could sell on at the recommended retail price and increase our profits.

“We have been very successful in our venture by selling more than £500 of our products to our very supportive families and staff within the school.”

Mhairi said Covid-19 restrictions which mean parents cannot visit school meant they could not go to the shop for themselves so they had to adapt.

She said: “Our hope was to invite parents into the school to share our products and also to share our learning however because of the current restrictions this was not possible.

“We adapted our business by using a combination of selling and promoting our productions through online ordering, order forms and a pop up shop in our classroom to sell to staff.”

“The children have learned a number of skills throughout the whole process. Enterprise experiences helps young people to learn and develop in a way that meets their needs and develops skills for learning, skills for life and skills for work.”

“The children were involved in the whole process right from the beginning. They have thoroughly enjoyed the learning experience and have engaged enthusiastically with every successful step we’ve made.

“The children were also very proud of their Christmas creations and were excited to take them home once orders were in and processed. Special recognition should be made for the amazing support parents have given and also the company Palm Safe!

“Our hope is to use the profits from our business venture to buy resources for our classroom and school to help support learning and development.”