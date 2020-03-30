North-east pupils plant seeds for success in gardening competition

A group of primary school children have made the final of a competition with their very own garden design.

Pupils at Aboyne School have won their way through to the latter stages of the Gardening Scotland 2020 Gardening for Life contest.

The youngsters involved have taken inspiration from the environment around them to help them with the designs.

Marianne Brooks, a teacher at Aboyne, said despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the garden is flourishing.

She added: “Even during this time we continue to grow our garden. Our janitor is still at work so he will build the frame for the beds.

“Our school is going to remain open for key workers so the children will continue to grow hope. Children at home also have plants.”

The pupils at Aboyne are working towards the John Muir Trust Discovery Award and have been taking their inspiration from areas of Deeside around them.

The River Dee, the plants and even recycling have all been embraced as part of the pupils’ garden and green-fingered parents were also involved by donating materials to form the flower beds.

A compost heap was made by the pupils themselves using fruit and vegetables from the school’s own wrapperless Wednesday, a scheme that encouraged the children to take in a snack that is not in a plastic wrapper. The garden also features a mosaic made out of recycled materials.

Eve Keepax from Keep Scotland Beautiful, which is involved in the competition, said they were impressed by the creative efforts of the “talented” pupils.

She said: “There was a very high standard of entries inspired by all the themes and the judges were impressed by the creativity, imagination and humour in the designs.”

The Garden for Life event is part of the Gardening Scotland exhibition which was due to be held in Edinburgh at the end of May but has been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.