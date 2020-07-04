Video: North-east pupils make some noise to mark move to secondary school

North-east pupils enjoyed a mini reunion as they applauded their classmates to mark the end of the school year.

The Loud for Learners events were organised by parent councils across the region as part of efforts to celebrate the primary seven youngsters moving onto secondary school.

Children were invited to cheer, clap and wish the pupils well as they move on with their education.

Crombie Primary in Westhill was one of the schools taking part with pupils and teachers meeting one last time at the end of term.

Schools have closed since the end of the March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they will resume classes in August.

Samuel Noble, 11, is preparing to move up to Westhill Academy next month is hoping to become a music teacher or an architect.

He said the last few months have been “different”, and is looking forward to next year. Samuel said knowing he had the support of his class mates yesterday helped him with the transition.

He said: “It was very different and nothing like I had anticipated.”

Samuel’s mum Morven said the cheers and celebrations for the youngsters who have now left primary seven made a difference because the lockdown meant they missed out on other major milestones.

She said: “It was a bit strange but I think the clap for leavers really helped them because up until that point nothing was really normal for them.

“There was no prom, no school trip or show so I think this brought a wee bit more normality to it.

“The kids seem a lot happier now after seeing each other as well as the school and a couple of the teachers.

“It was a great idea and I thought it would be good for the school.”

A spokeswoman from Crombie Parent Teachers Association praised the school for helping the youngsters through a difficult few months.

She said:“Our kids have loved being at Crombie Primary and have lots of fun memories to remember their time.

“These last few months have been very hard for them but they are looking forward to starting the academy in August and we hope they will start full time to get the best experience.”

In Aberdeen, people in Bridge of Don also stepped out to make some noise for the youngsters preparing to move on in their education.

Catriona and Maisy Hogg, Katie and Tara Ross were clapping and banging pots to mark to celebrate the youngsters who will join secondary schools in a matter of weeks.

How schools across the north-east marked the day

(2 of 3) P7 couldn’t come to us to say goodbye so we went to them….staff car conga! 11 noisy cars visiting each of our P7s houses! #GoodbyeP7 #OnceAnOtterAlwaysAnOtter pic.twitter.com/o73eNTvP7s — Dunnottar School (@DunnottarSchool) July 3, 2020

Good luck P7 we will all miss you! #clappingforp7 pic.twitter.com/anO7Z3EEjR — Hillside School (@SchoolHillside1) July 3, 2020

Education Secretary John Swinney said pupils could return without current social distancing rules from August 11, if efforts to battle the virus continue to see success.

Schools in the north-east aim to open on August 12.

Laurence Findlay, director of education for Aberdeenshire Council paid tribute to everyone with a connection with schools in the region who have been trying to educate young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “We are hugely grateful to everyone out there who continues to give of their best to support children and young people through an incredibly difficult time.

“This includes parents, carers, teachers, school support staff, social workers and our multi-agency partners: you really are fabulous and we appreciate your efforts.”

Aberdeen City Council Education Delivery Convener Councillor John Wheeler said the last few months have been a school “like no other” and paid tribute to everybody supporting youngsters during the coronavirus crisis.

He said: “This is an end of term and end of school year like no other. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff in schools who have worked tirelessly to support children, young people and families.

“And a special thanks to the children, young people and families who have worked exceptionally hard in google classrooms throughout this challenging period.

“On-going support from our families has been tremendous and we are extremely grateful for it.”