North-east pupils learn about future careers in energy industry

North-east youngsters have been learning about future career paths in the energy industry.

The Heroes of Tomorrow event, run by TechFest and sponsored by Equinor, provided an insight into STEM subjects and how they are used in the sector.

The two-day workshop at Robert Gordon University gave S1 and S2 pupils a chance to share their enthusiasm for STEM subjects and experience the complexities of science.

Speaking on the second day, Hedda Felin, senior vice president, UK and Ireland Offshore, Equinor, said: “The energy industry depends on advances in science, technology, engineering and maths.

“Investing in the next generation of scientists and engineers is key to providing energy in a sustainable way.

“We are proud to inspire these young heroes of tomorrow to improve the world.”

