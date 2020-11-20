North-east pupil’s joy as signed picture arrives from Sir David Attenborough

A north-east pupil is “over the moon” after receiving a signed photo from his idol, legendary naturalist and filmmaker Sir David Attenborough.

Keen environmentalist Rory Sorrie, 7, created a short film highlighting five simple steps people can take to protect the planet.

His mum, Megan, shared the movie on social media and the Daviot Primary School pupil, who wears a Superman costume in the film, decided to write a letter to the natural historian in the hope of a response.

To the family’s shock and delight, a signed photograph of David Attenborough arrived through the letterbox on Monday.

Mum Megan said: “Rory is obsessed with the ocean and saving the planet, and he wants to be David Attenborough when he grows up.

“To earn his beaver badge, he had to do something around recycling, whether it be a poster, slideshow or a video.

“He chose to make a movie which my husband helped him with.

“I shared it on social media and it just went nuts, I was getting so many messages from friends.

“It grew arms and legs and everybody suggested we should try and get David to see it.

“Rory decided to write a letter instead and on Monday a signed picture arrived.”

Megan described how her son was ‘over the moon’ with the autograph.

She said: “He pretended to faint, he was so shocked and couldn’t believe it.

“When he opened the photo he shouted ‘It’s David Attenborough!'”

“He was over the moon. It was almost even better than receiving a letter.

“He’s going to frame it and put it on his bedroom wall.

“I’m sure David has millions of fans so it’s not every day you get an autograph from him.”

Ambitious Rory wants to be a marine biologist when he grows up, with a part-time job at Pets at Home.

Megan added: “I think Rory really likes David’s tone and his manner. The Blue Planet programmes are his favourite because he loves the ocean.

“The plastic pollution side of things was horrendous and that was probably what made him start really caring about the planet.

“His favourite place to go is Macduff Marine Aquarium and any time that we go to the beach he picks up rubbish.”

She added: “I’m so proud of him. What started as a rainy day beaver badge activity has turned into something much bigger.

“It’s simple things he has identified which can help make a difference and if the message gets out to people, then that’s amazing.”