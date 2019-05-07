North-east pupils get wind of turbine challenge

Pupils from a north-east school are set to embark on a long-term renewable energy programme.

The children from Peterhead Academy are using the skills and kit found in the school’s state-of-the-art Stem hub to take part in workshops focusing on wind energy.

As part of the four-year project, which is hoped to reach around 2,000 S1 and S2 pupils, the children will be tasked with creating wind turbines.

The events are organised between Aberdeenshire Council, energy firm Equinor and TechFest.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “This is a very exciting partnership that will be able to make use of the fantastic resources in the Stem Hub.

“Renewable energy is such an important theme to explore and I am sure it will encourage some of our pupils to consider careers in the industry.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The first of the workshops were hosted by Techfest on May 1 and 2.

Further events were being held this week.

And there will be a final one on May 22, all of which involve a total of 470 pupils from the school.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, said: “In this project, students will use the Stem skills they have been developing in the classroom to build model turbines.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to take on an industry challenge and consider whether this is the kind of job they’d like in the future.”