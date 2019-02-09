North-east pupils get to grips with their future at oil and gas Expo

North-east pupils have taken part in a project to encourage more young people to consider a career in the oil and gas industry.

The OPITO Energise Your Future (EYF) event took place at Subsea Expo yesterday at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

Subsea Expo is the largest conference of its kind in Europe with 150 exhibitors.

More than 110 pupils from eight schools attended.

Organisations hope that offering students an opportunity to speak with companies in the industry, and explaining their firm’s role, will help attract future employees.

John McDonald, OPITO CEO, said: “The Energise Your Future initiative at Subsea Expo is a great opportunity for students to learn about the many innovative technologies being developed for the subsea market by some of the sector’s leading businesses.”

Oil & Gas Technology Centre chief executive Colette Cohen said: “The next generation is critical to the sustainable success of our industry.

“Technology can be a bridge to engaging a generation which has been raised on PCs and gaming, but also to retaining our existing workforce.”