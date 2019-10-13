North-east pupils excel in mock court contest

North-east pupils battled it out to become the area’s top legal eagles.

Youngsters from Alford Academy, Ellon Academy, The Gordon Schools in Huntly and Mackie Academy became lawyers, witnesses, court staff and jurors as part of a competition.

They received tips and a verdict on their performance from legal professionals during the tenth annual ‘Mock Trials’ contest on October 5.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee chairwoman, said: “The Aberdeenshire ‘Mock Trials’ give pupils a real insight into the court process.

“The competition has inspired pupils who have taken part in the past to forge successful careers in the legal profession.

“However, it also gives those participating a snapshot of the support provided by court staff and jurors too.”