More than 120 north-east pupils compete in Build Your Future construction challenge

More than 120 secondary school pupils from across the north-east took part in a series of construction-based challenges.

The “Build Your Future” challenge was launched by Grampian Construction Training in 2019, and teams of 10 S2 pupils from every school in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire were invited to take part.

This year’s challenge saw pupils take part from the safety of their own school using video conferencing and competing in groups of three teams at a time.

There were four challenges in total, ranging from “Guess Who?” a general introduction to the range of career opportunities within construction, to a health and safety task that required pupils to evaluate the increased safety measures on all building sites as a result of the pandemic.

Following a week of heats, teams from Banchory, Alford, Ellon, Aboyne, Mintlaw, and Hazlehead Academies will go through to the final, which is taking place online on Thursday, January 28.

Michelle Forth, director at Safety Scotland, who administers the running of Grampian Construction Training, said: “We ran Build Your Future for the first time in 2019, so we weren’t sure how best to proceed initially for 2020.

“It is clear to see the pressure that teachers are under, and we were not sure if there would be any support for the challenge given the current situation.

“However, we received an extremely positive response from schools, so we continued with our plans to run the challenge as a digital event.

“After seeing and hearing how much pupils and teachers enjoyed the first round of the challenge, we are delighted that we persevered.

“On behalf of the organising committee, I would like to thank every school that took part, and the large number of businesses who have supported this year’s challenge.”

For more information on Grampian Construction Training, and the Build Your Future Challenge, visit www.gctltd.co.uk