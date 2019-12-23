North-east pupil wins Christmas card competition

A primary seven pupil has been crowned the winner of an MSP’s annual Christmas Card competition.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin chose a design by Port Elphinstone Primary pupil Stella Angus to feature on her card.

The design focuses on the theme of protecting the world’s oceans from plastic pollution.

The card was being sent by email to hundreds of individuals and groups across the north-east, including the First Minister, as the SNP politician works to reduce her carbon footprint.

Ms Martin said: “This is the third year in a row I’ve asked young people in primary schools across Aberdeenshire East to design a festive e-Christmas card for my constituency, and I’ve been blown away by the number and the quality of the entries.

“The standard of Christmas cards was extremely high again this year and the artistic talent in our primary schools is there for all to see.

“It was really tough picking a winner, but Stella’s design caught my eye, had a great message about protecting the environment with our Christmas decoration choices, and it looks brilliant on my Christmas card.”

This year’s runners up were Taisy Brett from Fyvie Primary School and Elena Noble from Ellon Parish Church Sunday School.