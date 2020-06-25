North-east pupil shines in online Dragons’ Den competition

Five pupils from across Scotland have won £100 worth of funding and support from a social entrepreneur to bring their ideas to life.

The Online Dragons’ Den competition is part of the Community Champions Challenge and was set up as a means of giving Scotland’s young people the opportunity to contribute to their community whilst developing their own skills and improving well-being.

The 10 winners were chosen from 56 applications and were invited to pitch their ideas in a creative way – ranging from presentations, videos, business plans, prototypes and design drawings.

One pupil from Johnshaven School won £100 to develop her social enterprise idea Buddy Bears, which involves making support teddies for people who are lonely in her local community. Each bear will have clothes and a birth certificate.

She has already developed a prototype and profits will go to providing free Buddy Bears to children in need, such as those who are lonely, anxious or in hospital.