North-east pubs to host Great Scottish Pub Quiz for animal charity

Bars across the north-east will play host to The Great Scottish Pub Quiz for charity.

The Scottish SPCA started their appeal for participants in the annual pub quiz in order to raise vital funds for the charity.

The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes almost 10,000 domestic animals and releases 5000 animals back into the wild each year.

The Triple Kirks, Ma Cameron’s and the Holburn Bar are among some of the quiz venues with more bars across the north-east also pegged to take part.

A full list of pubs that are taking part can be found online, here.