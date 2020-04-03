North-east pubs able to deliver alcohol during coronavirus crisis

A campaign group has welcomed a decision to allow north-east pubs to deliver beer and food to people’s doors.

Since pubs were ordered to shut down on March 20 there has been some confusion about whether they can deliver – and the Scottish Government has now given a clear green light with emergency legislation.

Sarah Crawford, Scottish director of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said: “This will be welcome news for pubs still looking to offer services throughout the Covid-19 restriction.

“This will need to be done in line with strict social distancing measures, but it means communities who want to continue to support their local can do so. This will be especially important in our rural communities where the local pub may be the only accessible business in the area.”

