North-east public urged to donate to children this Christmas

A north-east charity is encouraging members of the public to remember children suffering hardship this Christmas.

Children’s charity Aberlour has launched its festive appeal which aims to help those with parents suffering from poor mental health.

It comes as the organisation revealed 11,000 mums each year will develop some form of mental illness during pregnancy or in the first year after their baby is born.

Pippa Johnston, director of fundraising and marketing at Aberlour, said: “This Christmas, Aberlour needs the public’s help.

“Of all the gifts you give this Christmas, a gift to Aberlour could be the one that saves lives.”

To find out more or to donate, visit aberlour.org.uk/christmas