North-east public urged to dig deep for Original 106 Christmas Appeal

The north-east public is being urged to dig deep and donate cash and food for Original 106’s Christmas appeal.

Now in its 14th year, the annual appeal aims to help families battling poverty in Aberdeen and throughout the north-east.

Donations are being collected in aid of CFINE for the appeal, which is backed by the Evening Express.

The charity works to tackle poverty and build resilience through a range of support and services for and with disadvantaged, vulnerable, low-income individuals, families and communities in the north-east of Scotland.

With the Covid-19 crisis hitting everyone hard, this year is even more critical to help those in need.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Lisa Duthie, CFINE chief executive, said the charity is expecting an “unprecedented demand” for support in the coming months.

She said: “I would like to express my appreciation to the team at Original 106 and your wonderful listeners for your continued support.

“Last year, we were overwhelmed by the generous amount of food donations we received.

“Original 106 listeners donated 25 tonnes of food, which is the equivalent of more than 50,000 meals distributed to families experiencing food insecurity.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn, we expect an unprecedented demand for our help during the upcoming winter months.

© DCT Media/Kenny Elrick

“CFINE will continue to provide an emergency food delivery service for people in need of a helping hand.

“Please do what you can to support us this Christmas via the Original 106 appeal page on CFINE’s website.

“Your financial donation will enable us to continue this vital service benefitting hundreds of families over the festive season.

“Thank you again for your support and kindness, together we can provide a lifeline for those in our community who are facing challenges at this difficult time.”

Original 106fm presenter Claire Stevenson said the generosity of the north-east public is “heartwarming”.

© DCT Media

She added: “Of course, I’d love the north-east to be in a position that a Christmas appeal wasn’t necessary but unfortunately it is, this year more than ever.

“2020 has been an exceptionally tough year and CFINE are an incredible organisation doing invaluable work and they need our help, so we’ve teamed up with the Evening Express to make this 14th Christmas Appeal the best one yet.

“Under normal circumstances, we’d be getting bag loads of deliveries at Original HQ but with the current restrictions it’s just not possible, and we’d encourage people to make a monetary donation via our website.

“Even the smallest of donations can make a huge difference to those in need and allow CFINE to continue their incredible work.

“In my 12 years at Original the generosity of the north-east at this time of year never fails to surpass my expectations and it is so heartwarming, I know this year will be no different.”

Evening Express editor Craig Walker added: “For families who face struggles with poverty, Christmas is always a tough time – but this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is doubly hard for them.

“This appeal is a way of giving a little something back to those suffering the worst hardships and the Evening Express is proud to support it.”

© DCT Media/Paul Glendell

All donations must be shop-bought and brand new, newly purchased in original, undamaged packaging. We will not accept donations that are not brand new.

This year, to keep physical contact to a minimum we are looking for donations to be made direct to CFINE, either in person to their premises or ideally via your chosen supermarket’s online delivery services.

Just ensure the delivery slot is weekdays between 8am to 4pm to CFINE, 2 to 4 Poynernook Road, Aberdeen, AB11 5RW.

We also understand that online grocery delivery is not convenient for everybody, so this year we have set up a donation page to enable CFINE to purchase the foods on your behalf.

Simply go to www.cfine.org/fundraisers/original-106-christmas-appeal-supported-by-the-evening-express and choose to donate any amount you wish.

CFINE is looking for donations of non-perishable foods, toiletries, and baby products – but no formula milk.