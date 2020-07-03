North-east public toilets to begin opening

A north-east council is planning to begin reopening public toilets from tomorrow.

Aberdeenshire Council will be opening the facilities at Ballater and Braemar tomorrow, with more to return to use next week.

Public toilets have been closed since March due to Covid-19.

Members of the public have been reminded to physical distancing and pay particular attention to hygiene considerations while using the sites.

Head of property & facilities management Allan Whyte said: “Now, with the restrictions on leisure travel being reduced by the Scottish Government as part of their phased response to Covid-19, Aberdeenshire Council is opening a range of public toilets in popular tourist areas and areas of significant population.

“Our sites in the towns of Ballater and Braemar will be opening from Saturday morning and a wider range of sites will be opening from Wednesday next week.

“While we will be introducing an increased cleaning regime, none of our sites have full-time attendants and the public is reminded to pay particular attention to physical distancing and hygiene considerations when attending a public toilet.”

Facilities opening on Wednesday include: