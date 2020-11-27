North-east public toilets could be closed after vandal attack

Public toilets in a north-east town could be closed temporarily after an act of vandalism.

The facility in Ellon was targeted last night and was left in a mess.

Soap dispensers were ripped off the wall and the floor was covered in water as they plugged the sinks with toilet roll.

The taps were left running and soap was thrown up the walls.

Aberdeenshire Council condemned this vandalism and revealed that the facility could now be forced to temporarily shut in order to be repaired properly.

A spokesman said: “We are appalled by the vandalism at the Ellon public convenience which has caused disruption to the facility and is likely to result in its temporary closure to enable repairs and a programme of sanitisation to be undertaken.

“It is particularly disappointing that this should take place at a time when our communities are paying particular attention to hygiene and hand-washing given the ongoing threat of Covid-19.”