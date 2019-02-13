North-east public to have say over new Stagecoach bus schedule

Transport chiefs are hosting a public consultation to gather opinions on proposed timetables.

As a result of the reduction in Aberdeenshire Council’s supported bus services, Stagecoach North Scotland is inviting customers to review its proposed timetables until February 22.

All feedback will be reviewed before the final timetables being submitted for registration. The new timetables come into force on April 15.

The majority of journeys and services proposed to be withdrawn are as a result of the changes proposed by Aberdeenshire Council in line with the reduction in its budget.

David Liston, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We completely understand the pressures Aberdeenshire Council face with the reduction in their budget.

“We have worked closely together to identify solutions to minimise the impact of these changes for our customers.

“Customer comments do help us ensure we have optimised departure times and routes and would be grateful for all comments by February 22.”

Aberdeenshire Council previously said it was trying to minimise the impact on communities.

Details of changes can be seen at stge.co/oKB730nF2Bv