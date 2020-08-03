North-east pub owner forced to close doors early slams ‘immature and foolish individuals’

A north-east pub boss has branded revellers “immature and foolish individuals” after he was forced to close the doors early.

Simon Cruickshank, who owns the Ship Inn in Stonehaven, said a “a very small minority” ruined the night on Friday with their threatening behaviour towards staff after being told they were not getting served.

Mr Cruickshank, who has own the harbour side pub for 16 years, issued a statement about the incident.

He said they had a zero tolerance to the “drunken young fools” and they were subsequently reported to the police.

Mr Cruickshank took to Facebook to complain about the behaviour.

He said: “I have had the privilege of being the proprietor of the Ship Inn for over 16 years and have often chatted with visitors to Stonehaven over the years who have remarked that, busy as it can get down here at the harbour on a fine day – especially in the summer – there is always a great atmosphere and very little trouble.

“Sad to say, that was not the case last night (Friday) and a very small minority spoiled the atmosphere for the very well-behaved majority. Several of my staff who were on last night (Friday) have worked at the ship since my first days here and all of them said that they’d never experienced anything like it.

“Drunken young fools – drunk before they got here and drinking their own carry-outs – using threatening language and behaviour when told they were not getting served.

“We have a total zero tolerance policy when it comes to how our staff are treated and the perpetrators from last night will be reported to the police and Pubwatch.

“We had to close early last night – the last thing we want to do after being closed for four months – and we are sorry for the well-behaved and responsible majority of our customers who had their evening of enjoyable socialising curtailed due to the actions of a few immature and foolish individuals who have no consideration for anyone else.”

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a premises on Shorehead, Stonehaven, at around 8.30pm on Friday, July 31, following a gathering of people.

“The group dispersed and no further police action was required. At around 10pm officers were called back to the location following a report of a vandalism to an adjacent property. Inquries are ongoing into this.”