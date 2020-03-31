North-east pub owner blast ‘sick’ thieves who ransacked his bar

A north-east pub owner has blasted “sick” thieves who ransacked his bar and stole staff tips just days after workers were sent home.

Simon Cruickshank said he was disgusted to discover criminals had smashed their way through a door at The Ship Inn bar and hotel on Shorehead, Stonehaven.

The landlord surveyed the damage and found furniture had been thrown around the first-floor office and an envelope containing £1,200 in tips swiped.

Police have appealed for help in catching those responsible.

Mr Cruickshank said: “It’s absolutely sick. If somebody sees some scumbag going round flush all of a sudden, it might have come from us.

“We’ve been hit hard by coronavirus. We closed on March 20 and this money was supposed to be shared between my staff of around 30 people at the end of March.

“Now that has been taken away from them. Whoever did this is the lowest of the low.”

The pub had not been visited by staff between 5pm on Friday and 1pm on Sunday and police believe the crime took place in the early hours of Saturday.

A staff member who lives nearby was walking past and noticed damage in a side door which guests usually use to get access to hotel rooms.

“They made a right mess,” said Mr Cruickshank, who has run the pub since 2004 and also runs Troupers Bar in the town.

He added: “They have split the door in half, gone upstairs and ransacked the office. We’ve had to step up security now.”

PC Ashley Stewart, of Stonehaven Police Office, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw any suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

“Although the property was secure, I would like to take the opportunity to remind business owners to review their security while premises are closed and ensure all windows and doors are locked at all times.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Mr Cruickshank said other properties in Stonehaven had been targeted by graffiti vandals over the weekend, though he does not believe it to be connected. Red paint was daubed on doors at Troupers, Molly’s Cafe, The Market Bar and Stonehaven Bowling Club.

“Fortunately, the paint came off easily and it’s probably just kids, but it’s still unfortunate.”

He added: “Pubs everywhere are struggling now. We will probably be okay, but there will be a lot of pubs that never reopen. Coronavirus will finish them off.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s June before staff get pay from the government scheme but we’ll have to see what happens.”