North-east pub bosses hit out at customers taking drugs, smashing mirrors and abusing staff

Bosses at a north-east pub have warned customers to stop taking drugs, smashing mirrors and abusing staff.

Managers of the Harbour Lights on Longate, Peterhead, made the appeal after a spate of incidents in which bar staff were verbally abused and physically assaulted.

They want customers to treat the pub as though it were their own home – rather than as a “kids’ creche” with a warning of “you may get a blender across your face if you scream at staff for another voddy and coke when you’ve had enough”.

With recent events in the bar over the past few weekends we would like to express our concerns.A few weekends ago… Posted by The Harbour Lights Peterhead on Thursday, 24 October 2019

One of the family-owned bar’s managers Scott Sangster said: “We had a particularly bad incident a couple of weeks ago, when four of our staff were treated terribly, and it just can’t go on.

“It was like this a few years ago but has been fine since. It seems to be the younger ones who come out and act up.

“We put out a statement on social media and the vast majority of people agree it has to stop.

“I am particularly worried as Christmas is coming up – it’s a huge part of our business to earn money at that time of year, but we can’t be having antisocial behaviour putting customers off and making our staff suffer fear and stress.”

The statement referred to “recent events” in the bar.

It said: “A few weekends ago several of our bar staff were physically and verbally assaulted while doing their job working to serve our customers.

“The staff are doing their job and cannot understand why people think it’s okay to attack them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The statement added: “It’s not okay to treat our bar as you maybe would at home.

“We have seen people with their feet up on seats, smashing mirrors and vomiting anywhere they think is appropriate.

“We are a small family-run business and put a lot of time and effort into making the place a decent venue for a night out and customers to enjoy.

“It’s not okay to go and sniff drugs up your nostrils to think you’re the big man.

“As it’s coming up to Christmas party season we would like to remind people to think twice about how you enjoy your nights out in Peterhead.

“We are not a kids’ creche. If staff tell you that you’ve had enough, they are best to judge.

“Staff have family at home and this is their job not only to serve you but to look after you.

“It happens far too often now where workers are attacked for doing their job.

“If anyone is found to be abusive or threatening to our staff, we will take this very seriously. You will be banned and reported to the police.”

Mr Sangster added: “We have plans to introduce a mobile phone app in the next few weeks that will allow people to order drinks at their seat, which will hopefully reduce the risk of any antisocial behaviour at the bar.”