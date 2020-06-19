North-east pub bosses ‘disappointed’ as beer garden wait goes on

North-east pub bosses have today said they been left in “complete limbo” after it was confirmed beer gardens would not reopen yet.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a raft of measures in the Scottish Parliament yesterday but enjoying a pint in a beer garden remains out of bounds.

It had been expected that outdoor pubs and restaurants could open their doors this weekend.

However, Ms Sturgeon said scientific evidence showed they are “hotspots” for coronavirus transmission.

“When there are these risks, it would be reckless and irresponsible of me not to understand them better before taking decisions to reopen pubs,” she said.

A date for the reopening of outdoor hospitality areas is yet to set although the First Minister hopes to have further evidence by July 2 when a when she will make a decision “or if further mitigations are required ahead of phase three.”

Many have spent the past few weeks trying to cover every angle when it comes to ensuring the safety of customers and staff , introducing hand sanitisers, screens, contactless ordering and payment systems.

Others had put in additional decking and marquees and had been adapting car park space to be able to seat customers. Now, those plans go back on hold as they await further news from the Scottish Government.

Paul Clarkson, operations director at PB Devco, owns Soul on Union Street and was preparing to welcome customers back with outdoor set up near the venue.

He said the fact that beer gardens will not welcome punters back for at least a fortnight is “demoralising” and “disappointing.”

Paul said: “We were ready to rock and roll. We’ve been busy behind the scenes going through all of our new procedures.

“It is very disappointing and the worst part of it is we still don’t know when we be reopened because it is getting reviewed.

“It is demoralising as investments have been made because we thought we would reopen this weekend.

“There was a wave of optimism but that has gone because people have been told it won’t happen.

“We are going to have to close for two weeks now. We need to be organised and at the moment we are complete limbo.”

Gordon Nicoll, who owns the Dutch Mill Hotel in Aberdeen’s west end, said they had preparing for the reintroduction of beers gardens with a marquee already set up.

He said he will have to be “patient” to find out when they can welcome people back for a pint in the sunshine.

Gordon said: “I didn’t think we would get to open this weekend. I had a gut feeling the government would give us a few more days to get ready.

“We have the marquee set up in the front and we’ll just have to leave it up for another couple of weeks.

“We’ll just have to be patient.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Cruickshank, owner of The New Greentrees in Dyce, said he has been left “deflated” by the decision but admitted they just had to follow the rules.

He said: “It is disappointing and we feel a bit deflated about the announcement. We wanted to be safe and I think we put enough plans in place for it to be safe.

“We did a lot of work to the building to get ready for reopening and obviously there are a lot of costs involved in that.

“But we have to follow the Scottish Government advice and there’s not a lot we can do unfortunately.”

© Ferryhill House Hotel/Facebook

A spokeswoman for McGinty’s Group, who own the Ferryhill House Hotel, The Stag and The Silver Darling, is hoping for fresh guidance in the coming weeks.

She said: “It goes without saying that we are disappointed with the announcement. We were hopeful of reopening soon but we were also realistic that change may not happen immediately.

“Whilst we understand that precautions are made for the right reasons, clarity is key for our industry and it is imperative that we get dates and guidance to be ready to open as soon as we can.”

Steve MacDonald, owner of The Square in Kintore, and his team have spent the last week and a half preparing to open their doors this weekend.

He said: “I’m really disappointed. Hopefully we’ll hear something in two weeks. We’ve done four months… what’s another two weeks?

“There’s nothing come out from the government to tell us anything, other than keep your doors closed. It’s so, so disappointing. The next thing is, will we even be able to afford to reopen? There’s staff, produce, insurances that we have to think of, too.

“We’ve turned the beer garden around within a week and a half. The plan was to be ready to hopefully have customers again from tomorrow. We’d have been good to go from then. All we need now is stock. When the first minister does give us the green light, we’ll be good to open immediately.”

The Seafield Arms in Cullen, Moray, had also hoped to open this weekend. To prepare, tables have been move outside into gazebos with plastic barriers separating them, one-way systems have been introduced, and it will only operate with pre-bookings which will be in line with track and trace guidelines.

The Seafield Arms in Cullen has installed protective screens between tables for diners. Manager Donald Thain, said: “We’re actually already prepared for Phase 3 as we’ve managed to achieve the two-metre distancing for inside too, when we reach that.

“All of our staff be it customer-facing or behind the scenes have face masks. Our biggest hurdle I think will be getting staff used to the systems. We’ve all been at the supermarket since lockdown so we all know what to do there as we’ve been doing it a while.

“We’ve got six tables in the patio area and 10 up in the courtyard area which is a wee bit more exposed. This is allowing us to bring some staff back from furlough and generate a wee bit of business. Everyone must pre-book. We won’t be taking any walk-ins and we won’t let anyone who doesn’t have a booking in as we don’t want anyone entering the premises if they don’t have to. I don’t know how customers will feel with the policies we have in place, but it’s for everyone’s safety.”

Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association said: “The First Minister’s announcement is a bitter blow for Scotland’s hospitality sector, which expected to be able to now kick-start the rebuilding of the industry.

“With the decision now delayed until July 2, operators face another anxious period for the survival of their businesses. This may also have a knock-on effect for the reopening of indoor areas, originally planned – all being well – for July 15.

“This delay, hypothetically only two weeks before full reopening, may be possible with social distancing measures and again brings into question whether these first steps, for those who have an outdoor area or the potential to have one, will actually help businesses to start recovering from this pandemic.”